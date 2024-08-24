Home NewsSports Astros Are Live And Nationwide 
Sports

Astros Are Live And Nationwide 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The red-hot Astros will get a host of national coverage with Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and TBS’ Tuesday Night Baseball sandwiching Monday’s game on FS1.

Sunday: ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball has the Astros at the Orioles at 6:10 pm.

Monday: After visiting the Orioles, the Astros travel to face the Phillies in what could be a rematch of the 2022 World Series. The game starts at 5:40 pm, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at 5:00 pm. The game will be aired live on FS1.

Tuesday: The high school tennis slate will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, and Clear Springs at Dickinson starting at 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the volleyball schedule starts at 5:30 pm with Clear Brook at Friendswood, Summer Creek at Clear Falls, and Clear Springs at St. Agnes, followed at 6:00 with Hempstead at La Marque, and Texas City at South Houston. Clear Creek at Bellaire and Dickinson at George Ranch at 6:30 pm. 

There is more national exposure for the Astros as TBS will have the game at the Phillies as part of their Tuesday Night Baseball coverage. Play begins at 5:40 pm. Space City Home Network will start at 5:00 pm with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Media Day with LMHS and TCHS allowed the athletes to show everything

Friendswood ISD athletics and the city’s Animal Shelter teamed to create a...

Sports Schedule Becoming More Busy

Volleyball Tuesday Highlights Start of Week

Area Volleyball Teams Scatter State For Tourney Play

And So It Begins…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close