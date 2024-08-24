Astros Are Live And Nationwide 

The red-hot Astros will get a host of national coverage with Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and TBS’ Tuesday Night Baseball sandwiching Monday’s game on FS1.

Sunday: ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball has the Astros at the Orioles at 6:10 pm.

Monday: After visiting the Orioles, the Astros travel to face the Phillies in what could be a rematch of the 2022 World Series. The game starts at 5:40 pm, with Space City Home Network beginning coverage at 5:00 pm. The game will be aired live on FS1.

Tuesday: The high school tennis slate will have Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, and Clear Springs at Dickinson starting at 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the volleyball schedule starts at 5:30 pm with Clear Brook at Friendswood, Summer Creek at Clear Falls, and Clear Springs at St. Agnes, followed at 6:00 with Hempstead at La Marque, and Texas City at South Houston. Clear Creek at Bellaire and Dickinson at George Ranch at 6:30 pm.

There is more national exposure for the Astros as TBS will have the game at the Phillies as part of their Tuesday Night Baseball coverage. Play begins at 5:40 pm. Space City Home Network will start at 5:00 pm with the pregame show.