Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: EXCELLENT. 85 degrees. People are catching plenty of fish everywhere! Redfish are feeding in the surf and jetty. Lots of speckled trout, redfish, croakers, sand trout, sheepshead, black drum, speckled trout, and crabs caught along the jetty plus plenty of stingrays and sharks. Did I mention redfish? The surf is producing limits of speckled trout, lots of bull redfish and black drum, gafftop, lots of stingrays, and bigger sharks along the whole peninsula with high activity towards Gilchrist or High Island mainly. People are using all kinds of different things for bait with awesome results. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 89 degrees. Upper bay spoil islands have been best for redfish and black drum, A few big sheepshead are also being taken, all on live shrimp. Trout catches remain spotty. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish bite is hot right. Do not mind the muddy water and at high tide they are definitely in the shallows. Find bait and you will find fish. Popping cork and live shrimp are doing well along with WACky shrimp rigged weedless from WAC Attack Lures. Trout are showing back up on rocks with deep water close by being caught on live shrimp. Sheepshead and drum are mixed in with the 2. Always wear your kill switch when underway. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 90 degrees. West winds have put a damper on the catches. A few birds are working near Hannas Reef, with most of the trout under them being small. Shorelines producing scattered catches of trout and redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature 87 degrees. The water clarity is improving slightly for the majority of East Galveston Bay. Clearer and saltier water by the Yacht Basin, and especially as you venture over towards Galveston. We are spending more time locating trout, redfish, and flounder in the intracoastal relating to structure, in areas closer to deep water. We are still burning a good deal of fuel and time taking the ride over to the jetties to find a solid early morning trout bite on MirrOdines, rattle traps, ¼ ounce soft body swimbaits, and tails with 1/8 ounce heads in light colors on the shallower ends and ¼ ounce when we are fishing in deeper water. Still enjoying solid success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2-foot leader above shrimp imitation lures, as well as Glacier White Tails by WacAttack and Blue Moon Rat tails by Deadly Dudley. The topwater bite has still been excellent when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips, so if you like throwing walking baits, now is a great time to get on the water and make it happen, and the color does not seem to be that critical, with bone being one of our favorite colors we have the most confidence in. The crowds are starting to slack up, so now is the perfect time to get out on the water and make some memories. Until Next Time Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 91 degrees. Best bite has been in the deeper water along the ship channel, spoil islands and gas wells. A mix of trout, black drum, sheepshead, and a few redfish being caught all on live shrimp. A few fish early on the shorelines. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 90 degrees. Anglers wading with live croakers doing well on speckled trout. Boat anglers catching their share of trout and the occasional redfish on live natural baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 95 degrees; 0.03 feet below the pool. Largemouth are great in the rivers early in the morning on worms and grubs. Crappie are abundant in the East fork and Luces Bayou on structure in 8-14 feet of water with small hands tied jigs. Catfish are abundant with catches on jug lines with long leaders in deep water with live and dead shad or perch. White bass have been elusive lately with sporadic showings seldom being caught on spinning baits and paddle tails. Always wear your kill switch when underway. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 91 degrees. Texas City Dike to the Galveston causeway bridge remains productive for speckled trout and the occasional redfish. Galveston jetties are good for speckled trout and redfish. Shark catches remain steady in the near shore waters. Anglers are still finding good numbers of red snapper offshore. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, more redfish, and a few flounder every day with some occasional black drum, sheepshead, sand trout, and gafftop. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: GOOD. 87 degrees. Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bay, Bastrop Bay in the upper West Galveston Bay have been good drifting and throwing shrimp under a popping cork for catches of trout, redfish, drum, and few flounder mixed in. San Luis Pass and the beachfront are good early in the morning for trout and redfish throwing topwaters, plastics, live croaker and shrimp on a popping cork. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures