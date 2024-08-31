Celebrate Labor Day Weekend on Galveston Island

This Labor Day Weekend (Aug 30 to Sept 2, 2024), make the most of the end of the summer season with these adventures, attractions, events, and more!

As we reach the end of summer with school, work, and life resuming, Labor Day Weekend offers a last gasp to embrace the carefree, long, warm days you can spend at the beach and beyond in Galveston.

POV YOU: Having an Unforgettable Labor Day Weekend on Galveston Island!

Join us this Labor Day weekend for stunning beach fireworks, an exciting downtown drone show, and fun-filled beach activities! Enjoy Sunday savings, delicious local cuisine and live music as you soak up the last rays of summer.

And make sure to return this fall to enjoy more like the AIA Houston and La Izquierda Galveston Sandcastle Festival, fun runs, Navy Week, and the spookiest coast in Texas.

Create lasting memories on Galveston Island this Labor Day and beyond!

Labor Day Fireworks

Saturday, Aug. 31 enjoy a free fireworks show over the seawall! Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with spectacular fireworks shows on the beach! Watch the sky burst into color along Seawall Boulevard. Gather with family and friends for a dazzling display you won’t want to miss.