Home NewsLifestylePets Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week
Pets

Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Potter and Boss

Give a big hello to Potter (A038068) a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat.  Potter is about two years old, friendly and quite handsome with his mostly white coat, striped tail, and expressive eyes.  He does have a silly side and likes to roll around and stretch while flirting with staff and visitors.  Potter purrs for attention, petting and treats – he is a treasure!  He has just moved up to the adoption floor and watches the hall from his window.  Potter hopes that the “just right” family comes along soon and takes him to his forever home.

Meet Boss (A037101) a 10-month-old Pit Bull mix with energy to spare. He loves romping around with his dog pals and cooling off in the puppy pool. Boss is always up for a good time and would thrive in an active home. He’s ready to find his forever family and bring his playful spirit with him.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Potter and Boss will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 3rd – Sept 7th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Dear Frankie: Resents Being Dressed Up

Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close