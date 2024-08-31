This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Potter and Boss

Give a big hello to Potter (A038068) a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat. Potter is about two years old, friendly and quite handsome with his mostly white coat, striped tail, and expressive eyes. He does have a silly side and likes to roll around and stretch while flirting with staff and visitors. Potter purrs for attention, petting and treats – he is a treasure! He has just moved up to the adoption floor and watches the hall from his window. Potter hopes that the “just right” family comes along soon and takes him to his forever home.

Meet Boss (A037101) a 10-month-old Pit Bull mix with energy to spare. He loves romping around with his dog pals and cooling off in the puppy pool. Boss is always up for a good time and would thrive in an active home. He’s ready to find his forever family and bring his playful spirit with him.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Potter and Boss will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 3rd – Sept 7th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

