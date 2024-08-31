Home NewsSports Volleyball, Tennis Usher In Start of New Month
Volleyball, Tennis Usher In Start of New Month

by Brandon Williams
It’s September, and the month will start in earnest with the usual slate of high school volleyball and soccer to dominate the Tuesday afternoon and evening schedule. 

Sunday: The Astros end the series against the Royals at 1:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 pm with the pregame show.

Monday: Labor Day finds the Astros in Cincinnati for a three-game set against the Reds at 3:10 pm. Space City Home Network will begin at 2:30 pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The volleyball schedule begins with Crosby at Santa Fe at 5:30 pm, followed by Clear Brook at North Shore, Clear Creek at Santa Fe, Clear Springs at Friendswood, and Hitchcock at Danbury at 6:30 pm.

In tennis, La Porte at Friendswood starts at 4:00 pm, with Angleton at Texas City starting at 4:15 pm.

Brandon C. Williams

