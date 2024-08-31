Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: EXCELLENT. 85 degrees. Black drums are feeding off the surf and jetty. Lots of speckled trout, redfish, croakers, sand trout, a few flounder, black drum, speckled trout, and crabs caught along the jetty plus lots of stingrays and sharks. The shark tournament this past week produced some almost 10 foot sharks. The surf is still producing limits of speckled trout, lots of bull reds and black drum, lots of stingrays, and bigger sharks along the whole peninsula. People are using all kinds of different things for bait with awesome results. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 88 degrees. Fish are moving up the channel, and the best bite is on the spoil islands lining the Houston ship channel. A few speckled trout showing, but a good number of black drum and redfish on live shrimp under popping corks. Those throwing soft plastics over shells near the channel are picking up fair numbers of speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trout are on structure in the shallows early especially around rocks being caught on live shrimp and artificial shrimp rigged weedless. Redfish are in the shallows in a high tide moving to current and cooler waters when the water heats up hitting live shrimp and artificial shrimp. Drum and sheepshead are right to rock groins and reefs in both the middle of the bay and right to the bank being caught on live shrimp. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 88 degrees. Water conditions only fair with scattered trout and a few redfish being caught over open bay reefs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Surface water temperature 87 degrees. The water clarity is improving slightly for the majority of East Galveston Bay, with clearer and saltier water as you get over towards Elm Grove Basin, and beautiful water the closer you venture over towards Galveston. We are spending more and more time locating trout, redfish and flounder in the intracoastal relating to structure, in areas closer to deep water with active bait in the area. We are starting out on the jetties, to find a solid early morning trout bite with artificials on most outings when the wind cooperates. We are still having good success on MirrOdines, rattle traps, ¼ ounce soft body swimbaits, and tails with 1/8 ounce heads in light colors on the shallower ends and ¼ ounce when we are fishing in deeper water. Our clients are still enjoying solid success using Fish Smack Popping corks with a 1-2 foot leader above shrimp imitation lures, as well as salt and pepper tails by WacAttack and blue moon rat tails by Deadly Dudley. After the sun rises, we are venturing over to the reefs and that bite has started to heat up for us, as the water continues to improve. We found a few birds working this week on a couple reefs, but had to weed through a good number of Gafftop to find the better trout. The Topwater bite has still been strong when utilized on our early morning and late afternoon trips, so if you like throwing walking baits, now is a great time to get on the water and make it happen, with bone being one of our favorite colors we have the most confidence in. The crowds are starting to slack up now that summer is winding down, so now is the perfect time to get out on the water and make some memories. Until Next Time Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 87 degrees. Scattered good catches of trout, along with a few sheepshead, and black drum from the gas wells in the middle of Galveston bay. Best bite on live shrimp. Rock spoil islands are still producing speckled trout, black drum and a few sheepshead, along with the occasional upper slot redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 90 degrees. Live croakers and live shrimp have been the ticket to good catches of speckled trout and redfish, along shoreline guts and over deep shell reefs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 95 degrees; 0.09 feet below pool. Largemouth bass are in the shallows early around structure roaming off to submerged points and docks when the water heats up being caught on swim baits, worms and grubs. Catfish are abundant in fresh caught shad and perch. White bass are slowly showing up to the main lake being caught on swim baits. Crappie are good in Luce Bayou fishing structure in 8-14 feet of water. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing. Anticipate increased boater traffic due to the Labor Day weekend.

Texas City: GOOD. 87 degrees. Galveston jetties are still fair for speckled trout, but bull redfish catches have improved. Surf still coughing up good catches of trout, best along beachfront rock groins. Plenty of big sharks being caught just outside the Galveston jetties. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Anglers are catching plenty of speckled trout, more redfish, and a few flounder every day with some occasional black drum, sheepshead, sand trout, and gafftop. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Freeport: GOOD. 89 degrees. Fishing has been steady for trout, redfish, and flounder around the San Luis Pass, Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay, Chocolate Bay and the west end of Galveston Bay. Wade fishing has been good in the guts at the pass and in west Galveston bay with croaker and shrimp for trout and redfish with a few flounder mixed in. The Freeport Harbor is steady for sheepshead, drum, redfish and mangrove snapper free lining shrimp with a split shot. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures