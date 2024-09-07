This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Paige and Dutchess

Give a big hello to Paige (A038002) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat. Paige is a little over a year old, Combo Negative for FeLV & FIV, sweet, friendly and lovely to look at. Her face is refined and a touch exotic – check out her eyes. She practices her expressions :thoughtful, puzzled, winsome, and wise. Paige is curious, playful and looking forward to meeting visitors. She hopes her perfect family will be along soon to take her to her forever home! Come on in and ask to meet Paige!

Meet Dutchess (A037542) a 2-year-old Border Collie/Mountain Dog mix and the sweetest pup you’ll ever meet. She’s great with other dogs, loves kids, and thrives on being the center of attention. Cuddles and belly rubs are her favorite things, and she’ll happily lounge with you all day. Dutchess is ready to find her forever home where she can share all her love. If you’re looking for a loyal, gentle companion, she’s your girl.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Paige and Dutchess will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 10th – Sept 14th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.