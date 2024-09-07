H-GAC Soliciting Questions for TxDOT Conversation

Submit your most pressing questions by September 13!

In October, H-GAC will publish an on-demand recorded conversation with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) instead of holding the October Bringing Back Main Street Roundtable and the Rural and Small Town Downtown Revitalization Summit.

The conversation will focus on ways downtowns can work with TxDOT on revitalization projects, such as sidewalks, road closures, funding mechanisms, special requests, and safety considerations.

To help us prepare and get the most out of this recorded conversation, send us your questions by 12 p.m. on September 13. We can’t guarantee that every question will be asked and answered, but we’ll try to get to as many as possible.

Is there something you’ve always wondered about downtowns and the best way to work with TxDOT? Let us know.

For more information, contact Andrea Tantillo.