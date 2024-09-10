Home NewsSportsFootball Football Weekend Begins Early
Football

Football Weekend Begins Early

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

The third week of high school football season begins on Thursday and carries through Saturday with each of the area’s teams in action.

Wednesday: The Astros continue their series against the Athletics at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show. 

Thursday: A pair of games kick off Week 3 of the high school football season as Cy Falls at Clear Falls (Veterans) and UNAL Monterey at Texas City start at 7:00 pm. 

Daytime baseball at Minute Maid Park as the Astros and Athletics start at 1:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 12:30 pm with the pregame show. 

Friday: High school football begins at 7:00 pm with Goose Creek Memorial at Clear Brook (Veterans) Clear Creek at Channelview, Cy Fair at Dickinson, Ball at Friendswood, Hitchcock at La Marque, and Clements at Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, volleyball play starts at 4:15 pm with Deer Park at Clear Falls, with Ball at Iowa Colony at 4:30 pm. Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, George Ranch at Friendswood, and La Marque at Hitchcock at 6:00 pm. Angleton at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City start at 6:30 pm. 

The Astros hit the road for a weekend at the Angels starting at 8:38 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 8:00 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Clear Springs visits Houston Lamar in the day’s sole high school football game. Kickoff is at 6:00 pm.

The college football schedule starts with Texas A&M at Florida (KTRK13) and Prairie View at Michigan State (Big Ten Network) at 2:30 pm. Texas-San Antonio at #2 Texas (ESPN), Hawaii at Sam Houston State (ESPN+), Louisiana Christian College at Houston Christian (ESPN+), and Weber State at Lamar (ESPN+) are at 6:00 pm, while Rice at Houston (ESPN+) and Stephen F. Austin at McNeese (ESPN+) are at 7:00 pm.

The Astros continue their series at the Angels at 8:38 pm with Space City Home Network starting at 8:00 pm with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

La Marque gained its first win of the 2024 football season with...

Rodney Bimage Jr. and Canon Boone reunite for a postgame reunion

Friendswood rolled past Fort Bend Willowridge 36-13 last Friday

Dickinson alum Rodney Bimage Jr. recorded one tackle during Arizona State’s Win...

Dickinson traded shots with the nationally-ranked Katy Tigers

Mrs. Davies, the Friendswood Football Teacher of the Week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close