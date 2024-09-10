Football Weekend Begins Early

The third week of high school football season begins on Thursday and carries through Saturday with each of the area’s teams in action.



Wednesday: The Astros continue their series against the Athletics at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: A pair of games kick off Week 3 of the high school football season as Cy Falls at Clear Falls (Veterans) and UNAL Monterey at Texas City start at 7:00 pm.

Daytime baseball at Minute Maid Park as the Astros and Athletics start at 1:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 12:30 pm with the pregame show.

Friday: High school football begins at 7:00 pm with Goose Creek Memorial at Clear Brook (Veterans) Clear Creek at Channelview, Cy Fair at Dickinson, Ball at Friendswood, Hitchcock at La Marque, and Clements at Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, volleyball play starts at 4:15 pm with Deer Park at Clear Falls, with Ball at Iowa Colony at 4:30 pm. Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, George Ranch at Friendswood, and La Marque at Hitchcock at 6:00 pm. Angleton at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City start at 6:30 pm.

The Astros hit the road for a weekend at the Angels starting at 8:38 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 8:00 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Clear Springs visits Houston Lamar in the day’s sole high school football game. Kickoff is at 6:00 pm.

The college football schedule starts with Texas A&M at Florida (KTRK13) and Prairie View at Michigan State (Big Ten Network) at 2:30 pm. Texas-San Antonio at #2 Texas (ESPN), Hawaii at Sam Houston State (ESPN+), Louisiana Christian College at Houston Christian (ESPN+), and Weber State at Lamar (ESPN+) are at 6:00 pm, while Rice at Houston (ESPN+) and Stephen F. Austin at McNeese (ESPN+) are at 7:00 pm.

The Astros continue their series at the Angels at 8:38 pm with Space City Home Network starting at 8:00 pm with the pregame show.