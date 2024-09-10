Friendswood rolled past Fort Bend Willowridge 36-13 last Friday, gaining their first win of the season. The Mustangs welcome Ball to Henry Winston Stadium for the Clear Life Game of the Week this Friday at 7:00 pm.
