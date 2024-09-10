La Marque gained its first win of the 2024 football season with a 24-12 home win over Houston Wheatley on Friday. The Coogs will look to make it two straight when they host area rival Hitchcock this Friday at TCISD Stadium beginning at 7:00 pm.
