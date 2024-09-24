A pair of Clear Creek baseball players announced their decisions on where to continue their careers as pitcher Evan Sanchez will head to Hill College and outfielder Asa Sampson is bound for Alvin Community College.
Clear Creek baseball players Evan Sanchez and Asa Sampson announce their decision
