Rep. Weber’s Bill to Develop Next Generation Pipelines Passes House of Representatives

Washington, D.C. – Today,  U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s (TX-14) legislation to advance the next generation of pipelines passed the U.S. House of Representatives. H.R 7073, the Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act will strengthen public-private partnerships and improve Federal research, development, and demonstration related to the evolution of key pipeline systems across the country. As our Nation’s infrastructure is rapidly aging, this legislation ensures pipelines are modern, secure, and cost effective, ready to take on our growing energy needs. The success of these systems and new infrastructure technologies will be essential to our international competitiveness, national security, energy independence, and beyond.

“Pipeline infrastructure is not only vital to Southeast Texas but also crucial to the prosperity of our entire nation,” said Rep. Weber. “It remains the safest, most reliable, and efficient method for transporting the fuel that heats our homes, powers our vehicles, and drives our economy. As we continue to expand our energy resources, it’s imperative that we invest in research and development to ensure our pipelines operate at peak efficiency, fostering both innovation and growth. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for the bipartisan support that takes us one step closer to ensuring our pipelines are modernized to meet the demands of the future.”

Highlights of H.R 7073 include:

  • Authorizing the Secretary of Energy, in coordination with the Secretary of Transportation, the Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Secretary of Interior, and others, to establish a demonstration initiative and joint research and development program for low-to mid-technology readiness level research projects to achieve deployment.
  • Creating a National Pipeline Modernization Center at the Department of Energy, which will foster collaboration with industry and stakeholders to commercialize cost-effective products and procedures.
  • Conducting a program at NIST of measurement research, development, demonstration, and standardization to ensure the integrity of pipeline facilities and ensure their safety, security, efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

