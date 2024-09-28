Home Education COM Students Observe Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September
(Texas City, TX) – College of the Mainland (COM) students are making an impact during September in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The COM Sickle Cell Club organized several events aimed at raising awareness and supporting those affected by the disease.

One highlight of the month was a presentation at Dickinson High School featuring interactive activities and open discussions. Students learned about the inheritance of sickle cell disease and the sickle cell trait, the challenges faced by those living with sickle cell disease and the vital role that awareness plays in supporting individuals and families impacted by the condition.

“We’re trying to raise awareness about sickle cell disease, which can be difficult to live with,” said Ethan Yanez, member of the COM Sickle Cell Club. “Many kids in Africa carry the trait, which makes it really hard for families. So, we’re also going to have fundraisers coming up to buy equipment for testing devices that we’re going to send to Africa.”

Throughout the event, the club emphasized the significance of genetic testing and regular health screenings, particularly in communities with a higher prevalence of sickle cell disease. This event is part of the Sickle Cell Club’s ongoing initiative to raise awareness and educate the community about sickle cell disease.

For more information about the Sickle Cell Club and other ways COM students are involved in the community, visit www.com.edu/student-life/clubs-organizations.

Photo 1: Members of the College of the Mainland (COM) Sickle Cell Club gather with Dickinson High School students after an educational presentation on sickle cell disease. 

Photo 2: College of the Mainland (COM) Sickle Cell Club members engage with Dickinson High School students during an interactive activity.

