La Marque quarterback Anthony Miles completed 10 of 14 passes for 174 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes to help the Cougars to a 42-6 rout at Wharton on Friday. The Coogs are now 4-2 overall and have won three straight entering Friday’s Homecoming date against Katy Harmony.
