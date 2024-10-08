University of Houston defensive lineman and Dickinson alum Keith Cooper Jr helped key the Cougars’ 30-19 win over TCU on Friday. Cooper had two tackles and 0.5 sacks. He has recorded nine tackles and 2.5 sacks this season for UH, which is off next week.
