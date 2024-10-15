Arkansas Tech defensive back and former Dickinson standout Diego Sanchez was named Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week after taking an interception 62 yards for a touchdown and recording three tackles in the Wonder Boys’ 44-21 win at Northwestern Oklahoma.
