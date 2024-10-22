Home News Texas Has 18.6 Million Registered Voters Number is consistent with election-year interest and population growth 
Texas Has 18.6 Million Registered Voters Number is consistent with election-year interest and population growth 

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced that Texas has 18,623,931 registered voters ahead the November 5 election. “This is a record number and is on target considering population growth and the increased interest around presidential elections,” said Secretary Nelson.  The 2024 number is 5% higher than the November 2022 number of 17,672,143.   To see a county-by-county breakdown and historical results, visit the Secretary of State’s page here. The last day to register in time for the November 5 election was October 7. As in previous years, the Office of the Secretary of State is conducting a statewide voter education campaign to help make sure Texans understand how to register, important election deadlines, and how to prepare for the polls.  Early voting in person begins Monday, October 21 and ends November 1. During early voting, Texans may vote at any polling location in their county of registration. For polling locations and what ID to bring to polls, visit VoteTexas.gov — the state’s official online voting resource.   

