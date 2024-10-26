Emily Orozco Receives Phi Kappa Phi Gathright/Dean’s Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/23/2024)– Emily Orozco, of League City, TX, was recently selected as the recipient of the Phi Kappa Phi Dean’s Excellence Award from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Texas A&M Chapter.

The Phi Kappa Phi Gathright/Dean’s Excellence awards were created to recognize top freshman and sophomore students in each college who display exceptional promise. The award is administered in partnership with the TAMU chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. The goal of the Dean’s Excellence awards is to identify and honor those students who exemplify the Phi Kappa Phi motto to “let the love of learning rule humanity.”

Orozco is currently studying at the College of Architecture at Texas A&M University and will graduate in 2027.

The TAMU chapter was chartered in 1949. Phi Kappa Phi recognizes academic excellence across all disciplines. Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is extended to the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

More About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.” For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.