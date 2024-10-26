Home NewsLifestyleAwards Emily Orozco Receives Phi Kappa Phi Gathright/Dean’s Excellence Award
Awards

Emily Orozco Receives Phi Kappa Phi Gathright/Dean’s Excellence Award

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/23/2024)– Emily Orozco, of League City, TX, was recently selected as the recipient of the Phi Kappa Phi Dean’s Excellence Award from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Texas A&M Chapter.

The Phi Kappa Phi Gathright/Dean’s Excellence awards were created to recognize top freshman and sophomore students in each college who display exceptional promise. The award is administered in partnership with the TAMU chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. The goal of the Dean’s Excellence awards is to identify and honor those students who exemplify the Phi Kappa Phi motto to “let the love of learning rule humanity.”

Orozco is currently studying at the College of Architecture at Texas A&M University and will graduate in 2027.

The TAMU chapter was chartered in 1949. Phi Kappa Phi recognizes academic excellence across all disciplines. Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is extended to the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

More About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.” For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety

Texas City High School’s Homecoming!

College of the Mainland Students Named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

LMHS Cheer Team that attended the NCA Camp

Riley Childs for earning acceptance into the highly competitive Galveston Electrical JATC

La Marque High School Principal Ricky Nicholson selected as Outstanding Principal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close