The Friendly State

Howdy, friend! We’re excited to present the November issue of Texas Highways—a special edition dedicated to the state’s hospitality. While the image of Texans most often portrayed in out-of-state media tends to focus on bravado and big personalities, anyone who’s from Texas or has spent any length of time here knows a more common characteristic is our down-to-earth friendliness. Test the theory by asking a Texan about a time they’ve encountered kindness from a stranger, and they’d likely rattle off a few stories without thinking too hard about it. It’s that spirit that inspired this issue, led by deputy editor Mike Hoinski, a longtime Texan—and genuine nice guy—who grew up in a Dallas suburb. Hoinski wanted to celebrate the Texans working to make the state the best it can be, from tour guides who know their regions better than anyone to the businesses that make our state go ’round. As he wrote in the intro to “One of a Kind,” friendliness is in our DNA. Our state motto is “Friendship.” Our “Welcome to Texas” road signs encourage motorists to “Drive Friendly – The Texas Way.” And our very name, Texas, is derived from the Caddo word “taysha,” which means “friend. ”“To counteract negative stereotypes about Texas, I wanted to show various ways Texans are inherently friendly,” Hoinski says. “We’re all humans, and we’re all in this together. It’s impossible to be friendly all the time, but it’s easy to be friendly when it counts. I hope this issue inspires random acts of friendliness. ”Hoinski commissioned multiple writers from across the state to help capture Texas’ friendly nature. Authors Lauren Hough and Jason Stanford debate which Texan phrase is more friendly, “howdy” or “y’all.” San Antonio native Cat Cardenas reminisces about her hometown, which is often called one of the country’s friendliest cities. And Aggie Spencer Campbell explores how Texas A&M University’s traditions are friendly at their core. The rest of the issue includes a salute to everyone’s favorite grocery store, H-E-B, an exploration of the daily heroic feats performed by librarians and library volunteers, and much more. Buy a single copy of this issue at shop. texashighways.com, or start a subscription here. We hope to see you on the road.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

