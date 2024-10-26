The Friendly State

|Howdy, friend! We’re excited to present the November issue of Texas Highways—a special edition dedicated to the state’s hospitality. While the image of Texans most often portrayed in out-of-state media tends to focus on bravado and big personalities, anyone who’s from Texas or has spent any length of time here knows a more common characteristic is our down-to-earth friendliness. Test the theory by asking a Texan about a time they’ve encountered kindness from a stranger, and they’d likely rattle off a few stories without thinking too hard about it. It’s that spirit that inspired this issue, led by deputy editor Mike Hoinski, a longtime Texan—and genuine nice guy—who grew up in a Dallas suburb. Hoinski wanted to celebrate the Texans working to make the state the best it can be, from tour guides who know their regions better than anyone to the businesses that make our state go ’round. As he wrote in the intro to “One of a Kind,” friendliness is in our DNA. Our state motto is “Friendship.” Our “Welcome to Texas” road signs encourage motorists to “Drive Friendly – The Texas Way.” And our very name, Texas, is derived from the Caddo word “taysha,” which means “friend. ”“To counteract negative stereotypes about Texas, I wanted to show various ways Texans are inherently friendly,” Hoinski says. “We’re all humans, and we’re all in this together. It’s impossible to be friendly all the time, but it’s easy to be friendly when it counts. I hope this issue inspires random acts of friendliness. ”Hoinski commissioned multiple writers from across the state to help capture Texas’ friendly nature. Authors Lauren Hough and Jason Stanford debate which Texan phrase is more friendly, “howdy” or “y’all.” San Antonio native Cat Cardenas reminisces about her hometown, which is often called one of the country’s friendliest cities. And Aggie Spencer Campbell explores how Texas A&M University’s traditions are friendly at their core. The rest of the issue includes a salute to everyone’s favorite grocery store, H-E-B, an exploration of the daily heroic feats performed by librarians and library volunteers, and much more. Buy a single copy of this issue at shop. texashighways.com, or start a subscription here. We hope to see you on the road.
The Friendly State
