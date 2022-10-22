COPS HIRING GRANT

On behalf of the Attorney General of the United States, Merrick B. Garland, and the Office of

Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), the City of La Marque & La Marque Police

Department has been approved and awarded for the 2022 COPS Hiring Program in the amount of

$750,000.

At the COPS Office, the mission is advancing community policing nationwide. We prioritize this by

supporting state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies as they carry out their vital

public safety missions. The project implemented with these award funds contributes to the mission of

the COPS Office, and the greater goal of reducing crime and building trust between law enforcement

and their communities.

Working creatively our project will consist of forming two-three Officer teams that are trained and

competent in both special response operations (i.e., directed patrols) to interdict crime and drug hot-

spots (especially those producing violent crimes), and community-oriented policing to develop a

genuine proactive partnership between the police department and the community.

Consequently, both teams will conduct directed patrol actions targeting crime and drug hot spots two

days each week. Additionally, two days each week these specific team members will be assigned to

perform as Community Policing Officers working in specific neighborhoods within our city.