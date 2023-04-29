Texas City internships offer scholarships, job experience

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City is now hiring college students (including graduating high school seniors who will be enrolled in college in the fall) for the city’s Hire Up Summer Internship Program.

Students get hands-on, real-world experience in their field of choice and, upon successful completion of their eight-week internship, a $4,000 scholarship paid to their school.

To be eligible for the program, students must live in Texas City and be enrolled in college (or starting college in the fall). Applications must be received by May 5.

There are more than 25 different internships available; a full list of positions and their descriptions is available online on the city’s website.

For more information and/or the program application, visit www.texascitytx.gov/1151/Hire-Up-Internship-Program.