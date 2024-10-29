Two Galveston County players are among the top 10 athletes in the college football recruiting class of 2025. Ball’s Jonah Williams, who has committed to Texas, is ranked atop the list, while Hitchcock’s Kelshaun Johnson, who is heading to Texas A&M, is ranked eighth.
Top 10 athletes in the college football recruiting class of 2025
67
Two Galveston County players are among the top 10 athletes in the college football recruiting class of 2025. Ball’s Jonah Williams, who has committed to Texas, is ranked atop the list, while Hitchcock’s Kelshaun Johnson, who is heading to Texas A&M, is ranked eighth.
Two Galveston County players are among the top 10 athletes in the college football recruiting class of 2025. Ball’s Jonah Williams, who has committed to Texas, is ranked atop the list, while Hitchcock’s Kelshaun Johnson, who is heading to Texas A&M, is ranked eighth.