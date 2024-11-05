Friendswood is also heading back into the postseason after the Mustangs clinched the final spot in District 11-5A-1 with a 49-21 win over Kingwood Park on Friday. The team closes the regular season at Fort Bend Kempner on Saturday at 6:30 pm.
