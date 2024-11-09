College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Corporate and Continuing Education Center & Public Safety Careers BuildingGreat Visuals for Television and Print News

WHO: College of the Mainland (COM), featuring remarks from COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, COM board member Don Gartman and various project stakeholders.

WHAT: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Corporate and Continuing Education Center (CCEC) and Public Safety Careers (PSC) building.

WHY: This groundbreaking marks the start of the second phase of COM’s COMPASS 2025 master plan, which aims to expand educational opportunities and support workforce development. The new facilities will provide innovative training spaces to prepare students for high-demand careers in sectors such as maritime operations, public safety, and more.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Nov. 14, 3–5 p.m., at the field on the southeast corner of Monticello Drive and Amburn Road. Parking is available in Lot D, 1200 N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, Texas 77591. View the College of the Mainland campus map online.

Media Photo Opportunities: Interview and photo opportunities will be available at the end of the event.



***This event is open to the public. For questions, please contact jsalazar18@com.edu or dburkett5@com.edu.