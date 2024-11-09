Home News College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Corporate and Continuing Education Center & Public Safety Careers BuildingGreat Visuals for Television and Print News
News

College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Corporate and Continuing Education Center & Public Safety Careers BuildingGreat Visuals for Television and Print News

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

WHO: College of the Mainland (COM), featuring remarks from COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, COM board member Don Gartman and various project stakeholders.
WHAT: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Corporate and Continuing Education Center (CCEC) and Public Safety Careers (PSC) building.

WHY: This groundbreaking marks the start of the second phase of COM’s COMPASS 2025 master plan, which aims to expand educational opportunities and support workforce development. The new facilities will provide innovative training spaces to prepare students for high-demand careers in sectors such as maritime operations, public safety, and more.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Nov. 14, 3–5 p.m., at the field on the southeast corner of Monticello Drive and Amburn Road. Parking is available in Lot D, 1200 N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, Texas 77591. View the College of the Mainland campus map online.

Media Photo Opportunities: Interview and photo opportunities will be available at the end of the event.

***This event is open to the public. For questions, please contact jsalazar18@com.edu or dburkett5@com.edu. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

City of Santa Fe Recognition for Budget Presentation 2024-2025 Budget

Texas Named Top Business Climate In America For 2nd Year In A...

Shriners Children’s Texas

Early voting ends on Friday

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Returns $3 Billion to Texas Unclaimed Property Owners

Texas Has 18.6 Million Registered Voters Number is consistent with election-year interest and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close