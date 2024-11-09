Home News Texas Named Top Business Climate In America For 2nd Year In A Row
News

Texas Named Top Business Climate In America For 2nd Year In A Row

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being named the Top Business Climate in the nation for the second year in a row by Site Selection magazine.

“Texas again leads all states with the Top Business Climate in America for the second year in a row,” said Governor Abbott. “As the eighth largest economy in the world, Texas is the No. 1 destination for businesses to come here, succeed here, and create more good-paying jobs here for hardworking Texans. Texas offers advantages no other state can claim: a business-friendly climate—with no corporate or personal income tax—along with a highly skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, easy access to global markets, robust infrastructure, and a reasonable regulatory environment that allows innovative businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. I thank Site Selection magazine for again recognizing Texas as the nation’s leader, and I congratulate the economic development professionals in communities across this great state for their work to keep Texas the economic envy of America. With the Top Business Climate in the nation and the strongest workforce in America, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

In addition to the overall No. 1 ranking, Texas also topped all states in the survey of corporate real estate executives and site selectors, one of the key data points in Site Selection’s annual Top Business Climate index.

Other factors in Texas’ top ranking include the number of job-creating relocation and expansion projects in the state, as well as Texas’ pro-growth mindset, investments in workforce development and infrastructure, access to technology and tech talent, and a predictable regulatory environment.

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott accepted Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup for a record-shattering 12th consecutive win for Texas as the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions.

Learn more about Site Selection’s 2024 Top Business Climate rankings.See more Top Texas Touts: gov.texas.gov/top-texas-touts.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Corporate and Continuing Education...

City of Santa Fe Recognition for Budget Presentation 2024-2025 Budget

Shriners Children’s Texas

Early voting ends on Friday

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Returns $3 Billion to Texas Unclaimed Property Owners

Texas Has 18.6 Million Registered Voters Number is consistent with election-year interest and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close