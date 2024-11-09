Home News City of Santa Fe Recognition for Budget Presentation 2024-2025 Budget
City of Santa Fe Recognition for Budget Presentation 2024-2025 Budget

12002 Hwy. 6, santa fe, texas, 77510

(Santa Fe, Texas) – On November 5, 2024, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) presented the City of Santa Fe, Texas, with the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Budget Year 2024-2025. This is the third consecutive year that the City of Santa Fe has received this prestigious award, which is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. 

In order to receive the award, an entity must be rated “proficient” in all four of the following categories, as well as the fourteen mandatory criteria within these categories:

  • a policy document
  • a financial plan
  • an operations guide
  • a communications device

The Mayor, City Council, and staff of the City of Santa Fe are proud to conserve the tradition of fiscal responsibility and trustworthiness with the tax dollars of our hard-working Santa Fe citizens.

