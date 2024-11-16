This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Fred and Jade.

Give a big hello to Fred (A038022) who is a male Domestic Short Hair orange tabby and white with looks and personality to spare. He is about 7 months old and a big handsome “teenager” — nothing like the scrawny, bedraggled kitten that arrived a few months ago. His motto is “If you could see me now”. Fred is outgoing, loves attention, toys and playing. He watches the hall and flirts with anyone who pauses to look at him. Come on in and ask to meet Fred. He is waiting for his forever family to take him home.

Meet Jade (038580) a smart and playful 5-year-old German Shepherd mix looking for her forever home. She’s got basic commands down and always keeps the front of her kennel tidy. Jade adores her toys—especially tennis balls—and can’t get enough of playing fetch. She’d be perfect for an active family ready to give this sweet girl the fun and love she deserves. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Fred and Jade will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 19th – Nov 23rd, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.



