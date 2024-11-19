State-ranked Hitchcock opened their road to Arlington with a 42-3 rout of Little River in the 3A, Region III, Division I bi-district round. The Bulldogs collide with Teague on Saturday at 3:00 pm at New Caney ISD Randle Stadium.
Hitchcock opened their road to Arlington with a 42-3
116
State-ranked Hitchcock opened their road to Arlington with a 42-3 rout of Little River in the 3A, Region III, Division I bi-district round. The Bulldogs collide with Teague on Saturday at 3:00 pm at New Caney ISD Randle Stadium.
State-ranked Hitchcock opened their road to Arlington with a 42-3 rout of Little River in the 3A, Region III, Division I bi-district round. The Bulldogs collide with Teague on Saturday at 3:00 pm at New Caney ISD Randle Stadium.