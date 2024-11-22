Home Education FHS Recognizes 11 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day
FHS Recognizes 11 Student-Athletes on National Signing Day

by Brandon Williams
By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

Friendswood High School (FHS) proudly announced the achievements of 11 student-athletes on

Wednesday, Nov. 13, during National Signing Day. These athletes are set to continue their

athletic careers at the collegiate level, committing to universities across the country.

Sydney Gibson, a four-year letterman on Friendswood’s volleyball team, signed to play beach

volleyball at Grand Canyon University. Reflecting on her journey, Gibson expressed gratitude

for her time in the program and anticipation for this new chapter.

Anna Melgren, a captain and two-year letterman, said she looks forward to joining the Husky

family at Houston Christian University. Melgren is eager to advance her volleyball and academic

pursuits in this next phase.

Preslee Alaniz shared her gratitude for the memories she has created with Friendswood

Volleyball and Friendswood ISD, announcing her plans to continue her volleyball and academic

journey at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Jordyn Sims, team captain and three-year letterman, has earned several accolades, including

First-Team All-District, TGCA All-Star recognition, and a spot on the GHVCA postseason team.

Sims will continue her volleyball career and studies at The Citadel.

Charleigh Esparza is a well-decorated softball player at FHS and a leader for this storied

program. She has received countless accolades both on and off the field. She knows the game

inside and out, leading the defense, and is built for pressure moments.  Esparza will bring her

talent and leadership to Baylor University in the Fall.

Chloe Aldrich has officially signed to play Division I softball at the University of North Carolina

Charlotte. An elite outfielder with powerful hitting and remarkable versatility on the field,

Aldrich looks forward to contributing her skills to the 49ers program.

Morgan Armstrong, a valued member of the FHS varsity softball team, was named to the All-

Academic Team and is involved in the Varsity Choir and National Honor Society. Armstrong

will continue her academic and athletic pursuits at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

KK LeBlanc, co-captain for Friendswood’s women’s swim team, is a four-time state champion,

seven-time All-American, and 2024 Vype Girls Public School Swimmer of the Year. She is a

three-time District and two-time Region Swimmer of the Meet and currently owns five

individual team records, four individual pool records, and one pool relay record at FHS. LeBlanc

will join the Ohio State University’s swim team, aiming to earn a degree in kinesiology with a

minor in psychology.

Andi Jeanes signed with Oklahoma Christian University to swim. a First-Team All-State athlete

all four years, Region Champion in the 100 butterfly, and was a part of the State Championship

200 relay. Jeanes, an Ambassador for Athletes vs. Epilepsy, has conducted numerous fundraisers and is committed to inspiring others with epilepsy to pursue their dreams.

Gisele Kehres, a four-year letterman and starter for the girls&#39; soccer program, will join Houston Christian University next Fall. Kehres has earned recognition as District Utility Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons and was selected as a United Soccer Coaches All-State player. She has been a versatile player, having played nearly every position on the field.

Jackson Grantham, a shot put and discus thrower for Friendswood track, has qualified for Area

and Regional competitions. Grantham will continue his athletic career at Stephen F. Austin

University as a Lumberjack.

National Signing Day represents an important milestone for student-athletes as they prepare for

new challenges in their athletic and academic pursuits. FHS congratulates these

athletes and wishes them success as they embark on this exciting new chapter.

