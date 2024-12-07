Billy Williams hugs his son, Jonah, after signing his letter of intent to play football and baseball at the University of Texas during Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Jonah Williams, who attends Ball, was ranked as the nation’s top athlete in the recruiting Class of 2025 and will head to Austin to play baseball with the Longhorns in the spring of 2025.
Billy Williams hugs his son, Jonah, after signing his letter of intent to play football and baseball at the University of Texas
104
Billy Williams hugs his son, Jonah, after signing his letter of intent to play football and baseball at the University of Texas during Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Jonah Williams, who attends Ball, was ranked as the nation’s top athlete in the recruiting Class of 2025 and will head to Austin to play baseball with the Longhorns in the spring of 2025.
Billy Williams hugs his son, Jonah, after signing his letter of intent to play football and baseball at the University of Texas during Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Jonah Williams, who attends Ball, was ranked as the nation’s top athlete in the recruiting Class of 2025 and will head to Austin to play baseball with the Longhorns in the spring of 2025.