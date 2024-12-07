Texas City’s Xavier Skowron signed his letter of intent with Arizona State on Wednesday. He is one of the first TCISD athletes to graduate early as he will head to Tempe to play football for the nationally ranked Sun Devils who will play for the Big 12 Championship against nationally ranked Iowa State on Saturday.
