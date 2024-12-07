Home NewsCommunityEvents FFA Livestock Show & Auction Celebrating FFA’s Hard Work and Heart
FFA Livestock Show & Auction Celebrating FFA's Hard Work and Heart

For over 40 years, the CCISD Livestock Show has showcased the dedication, passion, and hard work of CCISD FFA students. From dawn feedings to late afternoons honing showmanship, nearly 200 students devote themselves to caring for their animals and mastering agricultural projects in pursuit of the coveted Grand Champion title. This annual January event is a celebration of their journey, marking a season of resilience, commitment, and unforgettable memories.

Check back here for the latest updates on the show and auction details. Explore below to learn how you can support our FFA students through sponsorship opportunities or by joining us in January to cheer them on!

Tuesday, January 21

Pig Show at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22

Rabbits, Poultry (Broiler/Turkey), Lambs, Goats, Steers, Heifers

All Day Beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 23

Buyer Reception at 5:00 p.m.
Live Auction at 6:30 p.m.

