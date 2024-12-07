Home NewsLifestylePets This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Vanna Bright and Raven
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Vanna Bright and Raven

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Give a big hello to Vanna Bright (A038042) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a Van Calico coat.  Vanna is about 7 months old and a real stunner.  Her van pattern is mostly white with Calico markings on her head, tail and a few spots.  Her delicate face, pretty eyes and pink nose are exquisite.  Vanna is sweet, curious, playful and shy with new people. She prefers quiet, calm and some time to get acquainted.  Vanna is worth every minute of it.  If you are looking for a sweet, beautiful Princess to be your kitty, come check out Vanna Bright.

Meet Raven (A036542) a 2 year old German Shepherd mix with a gentle soul and a big heart. She’s been through a lot, coming from a cruelty case, but she’s ready for a fresh start. Raven would love a home where she can be the center of attention as the only dog. All she wants is a second chance to be treated with kindness and love. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Mandy and Oso will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Dec 10th – Dec 14th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Dear Frankie Foster Dogs

DEAR FRANKIE Announcing, my first Book 

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Dear Frankie Halloween Candy 

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close