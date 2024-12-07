This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Vanna Bright and Raven

Give a big hello to Vanna Bright (A038042) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a Van Calico coat. Vanna is about 7 months old and a real stunner. Her van pattern is mostly white with Calico markings on her head, tail and a few spots. Her delicate face, pretty eyes and pink nose are exquisite. Vanna is sweet, curious, playful and shy with new people. She prefers quiet, calm and some time to get acquainted. Vanna is worth every minute of it. If you are looking for a sweet, beautiful Princess to be your kitty, come check out Vanna Bright.

Meet Raven (A036542) a 2 year old German Shepherd mix with a gentle soul and a big heart. She’s been through a lot, coming from a cruelty case, but she’s ready for a fresh start. Raven would love a home where she can be the center of attention as the only dog. All she wants is a second chance to be treated with kindness and love. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Mandy and Oso will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Dec 10th – Dec 14th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.