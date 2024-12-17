Home NewsGeneral Hark! Lucy is in the Sky
Hark! Lucy is in the Sky

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Wow. Just wow. That was how I felt after an evening of Music Box South’s, “A Beatles Holiday Cabaret.”

A rich and full sounding instrumental quartet that included a celloist opened the show playing an arrangement of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Next entered the five vocalists singing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” As I listened to the merged voices and instruments, it was as if a hundred angels were singing. 

Without notice, the words and melody moved from angels singing about a joyful event into the Beatles song “Revolution.” Then the lyrics “You say you want a revolution / Well, you know. . .” transitioned with ease into “Glory to God in the highest.” 

The evening continued with traditional, sacred, Christmas carols fused together, or, as the troupe says, “meshed,” with Beatles music. 

Music Box South’s selection of Beatles pieces and Christmas carols created a holiday show that both honors the story of a humble birth of a Savior while also treating the audience to familiar Fab Four songs that aren’t usually considered sacred. Yet the combination of carols and secular had a soothing spiritual impact. 

True to all the troupe’s shows, the show included comedic sketches between songs and some history about each song. There were a few lighthearted and fun performances, such as when the vocalists sang “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” while wearing reindeer ears. 

But overall, the show was a moving work of artistic musical arrangements performed with passion and reverence so that everyone might take away something that might touch his or her soul and bring a little peace amid life’s worries. 

I wasn’t the only audience member whom the show gave a “wow” feeling. As the singers ended the night with “O Holy Night,” they shared that “It’s all about love” and wished us all love. The audience responded with a standing ovation. I don’t remember the audience reacting this way at the previous Music Box South shows I’ve attended.

Galveston County has truly been blessed in 2024 with the addition of Houston’s The Music Box Theater performing on Thursday nights at the Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill in Texas City. Though this show is sold out, Music Box South will present other shows in 2025.

For more information about upcoming shows, visit https://www.themusicboxtheater.com/musicboxsouth.

