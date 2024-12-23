Dickinson’s girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Friday. Jazmine Hanzley, Ciara Williams, Na’Tajyia Brooks, I’Yannah Boyer, Kyndall Hosea, and Brianna Walston (not pictured) were honored for their efforts toward rebuilding the Gators back into playoff contenders.
Dickinson’s girls’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night
