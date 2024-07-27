Sunday, July 28, 2024
Employment

Searching for a new President/CEO

Earlier this week we announce the resignation of our Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce President, Amber Miessner. She has served our community for the past year with dedication and commitment.

We thank Amber for her contributions and wish her all the best as she has accepted a full time corporate position closer to her home. The Board of Directors is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will soon share updates on the next steps.

Rest assured the Chamber is up, running and thriving. We are searching for a new President/CEO and will be posting the official job description in the next coming days. If you know someone or feel you may be a good fit for our chamber, please email your resume.

Again, we wish Amber the best of luck on her new endeavor.

