Texas City develops Texas City Hazard Mitigation Plan; hosts meeting and survey for public input

The Texas City Office of Emergency Management has identified natural disaster risks and

vulnerabilities that are common in our area and is creating a plan to minimize the impact of those

disasters and to protect people and property in the community.

The plan is the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan, and the City of Texas City will hold a virtual public

meeting on Friday, January 24, 2025, to update the public on the project and gather community

input for it. The public, area businesses and organizations located throughout the City and

surrounding areas are invited and encouraged to attend.

Hazard Mitigation planning is an initiative to lessen the impact of natural hazards that the City of

Texas City faces. During the meeting, the results of the Vulnerability Assessment from the City will

be reviewed and the mitigation action requirements will be explained.

In addition to the meeting, the City of Texas City is also requesting public feedback through a short,

online survey, available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofTexasCity

By participating in this meeting and/or the survey, residents and stakeholders can represent their

community and give valuable experiences and ideas to the mitigation strategies planning process.

After compiling public input, the next step is to develop mitigation projects for each hazard that

affects the City. By completing an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan, not only does the City of Texas

City help to minimize the impact of natural disasters, but also opens a stream of grant funds for the

City that will benefit the area.

The City will seek to ensure that the public, businesses, and other stakeholders remain aware of

the planning process and are given an opportunity to participate and comment. This includes

making components of the Draft plan available for public review and comment in advance of any

formal consideration or approval.

Detailed information about the planning process can be obtained by contacting Tak Makino,

Project Manager with LAN Engineering at (713) 821-0359.