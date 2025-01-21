Home NewsOpinion PROTECTING TEXAS IDENTITY
Opinion

PROTECTING TEXAS IDENTITY

by Publisher
by Publisher

“Texas: It’s like a whole ‘nother country” was the slogan of a tourism campaign when I was growing up. It means that, despite our allegiance to the United States of America and our shared foundational values, there’s something about the place we call home that helps us stand apart. Over the years, trying to figure out what makes us different has mostly been a fun thought experiment, but it has become increasingly important to understand.

Texas identity has been attacked in recent years by the radical left because it is an impediment to their agenda. They’ve attempted to rewrite the history of our revolution, including the reasons for it and the character of the men and women who fought for and secured our independence.  Why? A recent study on Texas identity by my colleagues at TPPF might help illuminate the reasons.

First, Texas history matters. Ours is a multi-century narrative of the triumph of rights and dignity, culminating in the ultimate sacrifice at The Alamo. According to the research, this dynamic is deeply attractive and unifying across all ethnicities and cultures.

Second, our brand of dignity is one that reveres and guarantees fundamental human freedom. Texas is a place where the dignity of worship, the dignity of a way of life, the dignity of family and home, and the dignity of personal authority and respect, are all secured.

Third, Texas unites without erasing. New Texans, in particular, report that “Texan-ness” is incorporative and inclusive without requiring the sacrifice of any closely held value by the newcomer. Some suggest that will lead to the “Californiazation” of Texas, but…that leads to the final insight.

Texans believe in moral truth. While the radical leftist world view demands fealty to falsehoods – on the nature of crime, border, the sexes, and so on — Texas allows Texans to see clearly and say so. Paradoxically, encouraging moral clarity enables us to welcome differences of opinion and vigorous debate, the hallmarks of discovering truth.

In sum, Texans are proud, free, hospitable, and grounded.

The radical left’s agenda of remaking society according to a neo-Marxist model requires the dismantling of the Texas identity.  Its tactics are revisionist history, shame, division, and confusion – attacking the very values and principles that make Texas Texas.

Brian Phillips

Chief Communications Officer

