Commissioner Buckingham Announces the Veterans Land Board’s ‘Valentines for Veterans’ Campaign

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. is encouraging Texans to participate in the VLB’s campaign to send Valentines cards to the Veterans who reside in Texas’ nine State Veterans Homes. The Texas General Land Office (GLO) and the VLB urges Texans to take part in this mission to show these courageous men and women that they are an integral part of our communities.

“Honoring the men and women who served our country with Valentines cards is an impactful and simple way to show our Veterans we are thinking of them,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Every Valentine sent through the VLB’s Valentines for Veterans campaign will let our Veterans know their communities care deeply for them and appreciate their sacrifices.”

Watch Commissioner Buckingham’s special message about ‘Valentines for Vets’ by clicking the image below:



Texans interested in participating can mail Valentines to any of the nine State Veterans Homes. To ensure on time delivery, cards should be postmarked by February 10th and include ‘Valentines for Veterans’ in the mailing address. Mailing addresses for the State Veterans Homes may be found here as well as below:USSERY-ROAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1020 Tascosa Road Amarillo, Texas 79124



CLYDE W. COSPER TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1300 Seven Oaks Road Bonham, Texas 75418



FRANK M. TEJEDA TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

200 Veterans Drive Floresville, Texas 78114



ALFREDO GONZALEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

301 East Yuma Avenue McAllen, Texas 78503



WATKINS-LOGAN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

11466 Honor Lane Tyler, Texas 75708



LAMUN-LUSK-SANCHEZ TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1809 North Highway 87 Big Spring, Texas 79720



AMBROSIO GUILLEN TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

9650 Kenworthy Street El Paso, Texas 79924



RICHARD A. ANDERSON TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

14041 Cottingham Road Houston, Texas 77048



WILLIAM R. COURTNEY TEXAS STATE VETERANS HOME

1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane Temple, Texas 76504

