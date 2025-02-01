Dickinson High School alum Andre Ware was recently inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. Ware captured the 1989 Heisman Trophy with the University of Houston and was the seventh overall pick of the Detroit Lions in the 1990 NFL Draft. He has successfully transitioned into the broadcast booth, serving as a color analyst for the Houston Texans radio broadcasts and on ESPN for their college football coverage.
Dickinson HS alum Andre Ware was recently inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame
