This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Wassabi and Sweet Pea

Give a big hello to Wassabi (A039287), a neutered Domestic Short Hair brown tabby. Wassabi is about 2 years old, handsome, friendly, curious and an overall hunk of a guy. He likes to show off for the camera alternating between dignified poses and making silly faces. Ask Wassabi “What’s up?” and he will suggest some treats, feather wands or toy mice. Getting out to stretch and romp while getting lots of attention is good. Even better will be a family and home of his own. Wander on in and ask to get acquainted with Wassabi.

Meet Sweet Pea (A039518) who is a 1 year old Pit Bull with a heart full of love and a body full of wiggles. She wobbles her way over to everyone, always ready for pets and snuggles. Whether it’s playtime or just hanging out, she’s happiest when she’s with her people. Sweet Pea gets along with everyone and is just waiting for the right person to take her home. If you’re looking for a sweet, happy pup, she’s your girl!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Wassabi and Sweet Pea will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Feb 4th – Feb 8th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.