In the Gulf Coast region, women have more opportunities than ever due to an aging workforce, plant expansions, and new construction. Learn about expanding opportunities for women who desire a stable,
well-paying career.in the petrochemical, IT, avionics, biotech, and construction industries. Connect with
representatives from ExxonMobil, Worley, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips, Turner Industries, and many
more.
1,000 women are expected to attend the Women In Industry Conference to Be inspired by powerful
keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops.
This conference is designed for all women – the unemployed or underemployed, high school or college
students, veterans, and women in transition.
Power Women in Industry Conference 2025 Tue 4/1/2025 8:00 am to 3:00 pm
Event URL: https://www.gulfcoastcc.org/event/2025-women-in-industry-conference/
Format: In-Person
Location:
Moody Gardens Conference Center
7 Hope Blvd.
Galveston, TX
Categories: Conferences & Workshops, Jobs &
Career, B1,1siness
Ticket URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-women-in-industry-conference-tickets1028084928697
Price: $25 – $25
Price Notes: all tickets same price
Contact Information
Organization: Galveston College
Name: Vera Lewis-Jasper
Email: vlewis@gc.edu
Phone: (409) 944-1404
Description
POWER WOMEN IN INDUSTRY CONFERENCE 2025
