AgriLife Extension hosting food preservation and canning workshop Feb. 15 in Houston

Workshop provides hands-on overview of food preservation and canning safety basics

January 30, 2025

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Harris County will host a food preservation and canning workshop on Feb. 15 in Houston.

The workshop will feature canning of pork and relish and will be held at the Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Class size is limited and preregistration is required and can be done online at https://tx.ag/PorkRelish. The cost is $50, which includes lunch and supplies. All attendees will take home two canned products. 

Attendees also will have the option to purchase the “So Easy to Preserve Book” for an additional $30. 

About the workshop

The hands-on workshop includes an overview of preservation and canning safety basics. During the workshop, participants will learn techniques for pressure canning pork and water-bath canning relish. 

The workshop, which is part of the 2025 Preserving the Harvest workshop series, is sponsored by the AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health unit.

For more information, call 713-274-0950.

