Home NewsLifestyleAwards COM Original Theatre Production Earns Spotlight at College Theatre Festival
Awards

COM Original Theatre Production Earns Spotlight at College Theatre Festival

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

 An original production, “FUNNY BONED -or- How I Learned to SCHTICK the Landing”, written by College of the Mainland (COM) Theatre Program Director H. Russ Brown, has been selected to showcase as an invited production at the Region 6 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) taking place February 23-27 in Abilene, Texas.

“It’s all thanks to my amazing students,” said Brown. “It shows that COM Theatre is a step above.”

The cast, crew and set of COM’s production FUNNY BONED will travel to Abilene, Texas to showcase their skills and production for a panel of judges representing the national KCACTF with the hope of earning national recognition. 

When not performing, the students will represent COM in an array of acting and musical scholarship competitions, joining hundreds of other theatre majors from two-year and four-year colleges across the Region 6 (Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma). Though COM students attend the Region 6 KCACTF every year to compete, this is only the second time COM has been selected as an invited production.

“It’s a real validation of the training the students are receiving here,” Brown added.

First-year COM student and theatre major Ryan McClelland playsDuppy O’Gale in FUNNY BONED. Duppy, a former vaudeville performer turned ghost, haunts a Broadway theatre and lends his supernatural aid to Leslie the new emergency replacement assistant stage manager. McClelland shared his excitement about bringing this unique character to life.

“Getting the honor to originate a character like this is just unimaginable,” McClelland said. He expressed gratitude for the role and for Director H. Russ Brown’s guidance, which has helped him “come out of his shell.” “It has been an amazing journey, and I can’t wait to continue learning.”

Since 1972, COM Theatre has presented more than 300 productions, including children’s theatre, concerts and workshops, with an attendance of over a quarter of a million people. The program has been recognized as a leading theatre program, setting high production standards and developing one of the country’s most innovative training programs.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

GALVESTON PROSECUTOR HONORED BY TEXAS BAR FOUNDATION

Sons of the Republic of Texas announces 2024 Presidio La Bahia Award...

Emily Orozco Receives Phi Kappa Phi Gathright/Dean’s Excellence Award

Municipal Excellence Award Winner for the category of Public Safety

Texas City High School’s Homecoming!

College of the Mainland Students Named 2024 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close