William (Bill) McGarvey Announces Intention to Seek Re-election to College of the Mainland Board of Trustees Position 6

Texas City, Texas – William (Bill) McGarvey, Ph.D. of Texas City, Texas has announced his intention to

seek re-election to the College of the Mainland (COM) Board of Trustees – Position 6, one of two at-large

positions.

BACKGROUND AND QUALIFICATIONS

Bill McGarvey was born in Galveston and moved with his family to La Marque in 1967. After graduating

from La Marque High School, Bill attended College of the Mainland, graduating with an Associate of Arts

and then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where, as a Phi Beta Kappa, he earned a Bachelor

of Arts with High Honors in Economics in December 1977.

After college, Bill went to work for International Business Machines (IBM). At IBM, Bill worked as a

computer programmer to develop code modifications to NASA’s mission control systems at Johnson

Space Center and as a program manager where he managed the team that won IBM a $1.2 billion

Department of Defense contract. In 1997, he was inducted into IBM’s Golden Circle, an award reserved for

the company’s highest performing employees.

In 2003, Bill left IBM to pursue other interests. He started his own business, William McGarvey Enterprises,

which owns and manages residential rental properties for families who wish to make the Texas City-La

Marque area their home. Bill also furthered his education. In May 2009, he earned a Master of Arts in

Mathematics from the University of Houston and, in May 2014, earned a Ph.D. in Computer Information

Systems from Nova Southeastern University.

Bill lives in Texas City with his wife, Genevieve. He has three children and five grandchildren.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Dr. McGarvey continues to give back to his community with his time, talents, and treasure. His community

activities have included serving as president of the Noon Optimist Club of Texas City, as a board member

and vice president of the La Marque ISD Education Foundation, as president of the Rotary Club of the

Mainland and as Chair of the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees. He is currently a board member of

Independence Village, the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future and the College of the Mainland

Foundation. In 2018, Bill served as chair of COMPAC, an organization of volunteer citizens who advocated

in favor of passing the COM 2018 bond referendum.

Bill funds annual college scholarships administered by the Foundation for the Future for graduating seniors

of Texas City and La Marque high schools. He also helps fund the College of the Mainland Foundation’s

Opening Doors Promise Scholarship program which covers 100 percent of tuition and fees for up to two

years for eligible graduating high school students living within COM’s taxing district to pursue full-time

studies at COM.

In recognition of his community involvement, Bill received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the COM

Foundation in 2018 and was inducted by the Foundation for the Future into La Marque High School’s

Legacy Hall in 2023.

AS TRUSTEE

The College of the Mainland has been flourishing during Dr. McGarvey’s time as a trustee. COM has

constructed four new buildings (all of them on schedule and within budget) including the STEAM and

Industrial Careers buildings. In addition, three new buildings are now in their design or construction

phases, including the 160,000 square-foot Library and Classroom Building. While Bill has been a trustee,

COM launched new academic programs such as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and new CTE programs

such as Culinary Arts and Radiology Technician. Enrollment is now over 5,000 students, the highest it has

ever been. Bill is also committed to his fiduciary responsibilities. He has voted to reduce the college’s tax

rate and supported a voter referendum to refinance debt and return the money saved to the taxpayers.

CAMPAIGN MISSION AND PURPOSE

As Dr. McGarvey says, “College of the Mainland will always have a special place in my heart. When I

graduated from high school, I had neither the grades, nor the money, nor the maturity to make it at a four-

year university, but thanks to College of the Mainland, I had the opportunity to pursue a higher education,

and this changed the direction of my life.

“During my time as a member, the Board of Trustees has worked well together and with president Dr.

Warren Nichols to fulfill the college’s mission and to make College of the Mainland an ever-greater asset to

our community. This year will bring significant leadership changes to the college. Dr. Nichols will be retiring

on August 1st, and three trustee positions will be up for election in May. During this period of change,

continuity becomes especially important. I believe I can help bring this continuity and it is for this reason

that I have decided to seek re-election.

“I have often referred to College of the Mainland as one of the crown jewels of our community and I

promise that, if re-elected, I will do my best to ensure our crown jewel shines ever brighter.”