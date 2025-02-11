Galveston College students meet with legislators at Community College Day at the Capitol

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 7, 2025) – A delegation of Galveston College students

accompanied GC President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., and 800 other students from the

50 public community colleges across Texas, to meet with their state representatives on

Feb. 3 during Community College Day at the Capitol.

The GC student delegation was led by GC President Shelton, Ed.D., Student

Government Association President, Alicia Ann Fletcher, and GC Student Activities

Coordinator, Junior Garcia. They were accompanied by SGA Vice President, Triniti

Mendoza, SGA members Lydia Ybarra and Tenia Grissom, and GC Student

Ambassadors Sweetly Musick, Jaime Villamil and Amirah Salahuddin.

“It was inspirational to see our students sit down to meet with our state representatives

to advocate for their future and those of their fellow students,” said Garcia. “The

students are our future leaders and this was an excellent opportunity for them to see

first-hand how our state government works, tour the Capitol and get real-world, hands-

on experience by meeting with our state representatives.”

GC’s delegation met with Texas State Senator Mayes Middleton and Texas State

Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office to learn about the bills both legislators support,

advocate for the priorities of community colleges and discuss issues important to GC

students.

“As a community college student, I had the amazing opportunity to witness our college

passionately advocate for the support that we need for our college and community,”

said Villamil. “Community College Day provided a valuable platform for educators and

students to voice our specific needs and concerns. It was a truly uplifting experience

that we, as community college students, have a voice and the support to voice our

concerns.”

