This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week is Houndini.

Give a big hello to Houndini (A036949) is the best dog you’ll ever meet—no exaggeration. This 4-year-old Pit Bull is the perfect mix of gentle and playful. He gets along great with other dogs, loves kids, and has a heart full of love to give. Most of the time, he’s a laid-back, easygoing guy, but when the zoomies hit, he’s ready to play. Whether it’s a game of chase, a wrestling match with his dog friends, or just lounging by your side, Houndini is happy as long as he’s with his people. Now, here’s the thing—you’ve got to keep an eye on him. True to his name, Houndini has a knack for sneaky getaways. He’s not trying to run away; he just loves a good adventure. A secure yard and a watchful eye will keep this little escape artist safe. But if you’re looking for a dog who’s loyal, loving, and full of personality, Houndini is your guy.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Houndini will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Feb 18th – Feb 22nd, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

