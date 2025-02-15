The Galveston County Historical Commission hosted a unit from the U.S. Army Reserves on February 8, 2025. This is the second year the reserves from Ellington Field have visited historic Fort Travis. Local
military historians, Ralph Stenzel, Jr. and Judith Rinks, led the tour. Image caption: Galveston County Historical Commission hosted a U.S. Army Reserve Unit from Ellington Field at historic Fort Travis
Galveston County Historical Commission Hosts U.S. Army Reserve Unit
