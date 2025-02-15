Home News Galveston County Historical Commission Hosts U.S. Army Reserve Unit
News

Galveston County Historical Commission Hosts U.S. Army Reserve Unit

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The Galveston County Historical Commission hosted a unit from the U.S. Army Reserves on February 8, 2025. This is the second year the reserves from Ellington Field have visited historic Fort Travis. Local
military historians, Ralph Stenzel, Jr. and Judith Rinks, led the tour. Image caption: Galveston County Historical Commission hosted a U.S. Army Reserve Unit from Ellington Field at historic Fort Travis

    Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

    You may also like

    Voucher bill passes Senate, arrives in House

    25 Years in Prison for League City Man’s 6th DWI

    Patrick releases 25 legislative priorities

    Commissioner Buckingham Announces Completion of Texas’s Largest Beach Nourishment Project

    Good Evening,

    Governor Abbott Calls On U.S. Congress To Reimburse Texas For Historic Border...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    @2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
    Close