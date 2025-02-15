You and Your Right in Christ Jesus

Galatians 5:13-14

For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another. For the whole law is fulfilled in one word: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

What are my rights in Jesus Christ?

You have the right, for example, to decide where you’re going to spend eternity. You have the right to choose life or death, blessing or cursing. You have the right to choose heaven or hell, and God will back your decision. Most of all, you have the right to be free. Three things God require of us?

Micah 6:8 is clear of what God expects from you and me. These three things matter so much to God that He wants to see in us: justice, kindness, and humility. To act justly is to treat people fairly and respectfully.

Do human rights come from God? Human rights spring from creation in the image and likeness of God and from our human nature. Since the government does not give us human rights, the government cannot morally take away the exercise of our human rights. Natural rights exist before the government.

You’re Rights as a Child of God Do you know your rights? As a child of God, you have legal spiritual rights, but you have to know what they are to exercise them!

If you are a citizen of the United States, you have certain rights, which are outlined in the Constitution and called “The Bill of Rights.” As long as you obey the laws of the land, you are in right-standing with the United States government.

The same is true with God: As a believer, we are a citizen of the kingdom of God, and we have a right to everything in the Kingdom. There is a covenant between Jesus and God, signed in Jesus’ blood, which provides these rights for you. If Jesus is our Lord, then we are in right-standing with God, we have the righteousness of God. We have a right to everything God has.

In life, people are willing to fight for their rights to what they think belongs them. They put forth a big effort to make sure they get what is rightfully theirs, an opportunity, a personal belonging, a raise, a promotion. But, in spiritual things, they tend to just roll over and give up.

When we accepted Jesus as our Savior, we received rights and privileges we did not have before, because we became heirs to His promises Galatians 4:1-7. We have legal rights in the spiritual realm, but we have to take our place and exercise them!

Believers all over the world are learning their rights. They are becoming more and more aware of their position as children of God and joint heirs with Jesus Romans 8:17.

If we are ready to take our place and walk in the benefits that belong to us, here are six rights we have as a child of God.

1. You Have the Right to Be Free “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” John 8:36 2. You Have the Right to Be Healed “By His stripes we are healed.” Isaiah 53:5

When it comes to the rights provided by the government, we may have to fight for those rights at times. But with God, we don’t have to fight for the right to be healed. Jesus has already dealt with that.

3. You Have the Right to Prosper “And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others.” 2 Corinthians 9:8

People have the idea that spiritual things are separate from material things. That isn’t true. Spiritual laws govern material things. So, the laws of prosperity will work for anyone who will meet the biblical requirements to walk in them. God has always promised, “If you are willing and obedient, you shall eat the good of the land” Isaiah 1:19. While there are qualifications for increase in prosperity, it already belongs to us, and we have a right to call for it! 4. You Have the Right to Never Fear Again

“For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, ‘Abba, Father.’” Romans 8:15. 5. You Have the Right to Have Peace

“The Lord will bless His people with peace.” Psalm 29:11. We were just talking about being free from fears how is having peace any different? True peace doesn’t come from the absence of trouble; it comes from the presence of God. The Hebrew word for peace, shalom, means “completeness, wholeness, peace, health, welfare, safety, soundness, tranquility, prosperity, perfectness, fullness, rest, harmony, absence of worry or discord; to be complete, perfect and full. 6. You Have the Right to Use the Name of Jesus “And this is his command: to believe in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ.” 1 John 3:23.

We have a commandment to believe on the Name of the Son of God. To believe on His Name is to put demand upon His ability. The mighty, powerful Name of Jesus is available to us. But, we must become aware of our right and privilege to use it.

The Name of Jesus is the key to heaven’s storehouse. It can do anything that Jesus can do. According to Philippians 2:9-11, everything in existence heaven, earth, under the earth—will bow its knee and confess with its mouth that Jesus is Lord. The Name of Jesus is the Name that is above every other name.

How can we exercise this right? We have the right to ask God anything according to His will and expect it to be done for us. We have a right to our healing, redemption and victory. You have a right to pray. We have a right to our Father’s fellowship. Jesus came to earth and gave Himself as a sacrifice for sin to buy back our rights. Once we receive Him as Lord of our life, all the rights and privileges God originally intended for us is restored.

But you are the one who has to exercise these rights! Now that you know your rights as a child of God, you can walk in freedom, healing and abundance. You don’t ever have to fear again, you can have perfect peace, you can use the Name of Jesus, and you can triumph every day! Knowing your rights is the first step to taking everything that belongs to you. You have the right to be victorious!

